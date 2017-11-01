Car parking charges rise at Shropshire’s two main hospitals

Car parking charges for people visiting the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and the Princess Royal Hospital have risen today.

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust have moved to an hourly tariff with those visiting paying up to two hours £3, up to three hours £4, up to four hours £5, up to five hours £6 and up to 24 hours £8.

A free 20 minute drop off period, discounts for multiple visits and free parking for patients receiving dialysis, radiotherapy or chemotherapy and people visiting hospital for issues connected with bereavement.

The trust say the change to an hourly tarrif is to encourage better flow and increased availability for visitors.

Julia Clarke, Director of Corporate Governance at SaTH, said: “This is the first change to car parking charges at SaTH in four years and we are still among the lowest in the country, with people able to park for up to 20 minutes without charge. The 20 minutes without charge is useful for people who could drop off and pick up patients without incurring any parking charges.

“Patients receiving dialysis, radiotherapy or chemotherapy and people visiting hospital for issues connected with bereavement are able to park for free. Anyone needing to attend hospital regularly can buy a discounted 10-visit ticket for £8. They should let the Ward or Department Manager know so they can help organise this.

“Patients on low income, who are in receipt of benefits, can also claim back the cost of their parking by requesting a receipt when paying at the machine. They can then take their receipt with proof of benefit and proof of their appointment, such as an appointment letter or card, to the cashiers’ office, where they will be reimbursed.”