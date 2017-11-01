All cisterns go for Ironbridge loos revamp

The public toilets in the Wharfage Car Park and Market Square at Ironbridge are to be revamped in time for next spring’s tourist season.

The 1980s built toilet blocks will be given new sanitary fittings, new lighting and a complete redecoration thanks to £36k from Telford & Wrekin Council’s Pride in Our Community funding.

Councillor Rae Evans, Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member with responsibility for tourism, said: “Despite being cleaned twice a day by our contractors, no amount of cleaning could alter the run-down state they were in.

“As the Ironbridge Gorge is a World Heritage site that attracts hundreds of thousands of tourists from all over the world, it is important that the toilets are welcoming to both locals and visitors. I am really happy to have secured Pride funding for this revamp, which I know will be welcomed.”

Work will start in the New Year to avoid the festive season and the refurbished toilets will be re-opened in time for the Easter bank holiday weekend.

Alternative facilities will be provided during the refurbishment.