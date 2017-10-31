Three new partners appointed at Berrys

Property, business and planning firm Berrys has appointed three new partners: chartered surveyor Sarah Reece and chartered town planner Nick Williams at the Shrewsbury office and business consultant Guy Banham at the Kettering office.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Sarah, Nick and Guy as partners in recognition of their individual contribution and their consistent hard work and high professional standards,” said Matthew Anwyl, managing partner of Berrys.

“All three are fantastic ambassadors for the business and we congratulate them on their promotion.”

Sarah becomes the first woman to be appointed a partner at Berrys. Having joined the Shrewsbury office in 2003 after graduating from Seale Hayne with a first-class honours degree in Rural Estate Management, she has played a vital role in developing agency and professional services at the office and was appointed associate partner in 2009.

Married with two young children, Sarah is a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, a Registered Valuer and a Fellow of the Central Association of Agricultural Valuers.

“I am delighted to be made a partner,” said Sarah. “Being a working mum, I hope my appointment will inspire other women to become chartered surveyors and remain with the profession while raising their families.”

Also based at Shrewsbury, Nick Williams, a Member of the Royal Town Planning Institute, joined Berrys in May 2010 and has been integral to the growth of the planning department. He was appointed associate partner in 2015.

He obtained an MSc in Environmental Planning at Liverpool John Moore’s University having previously graduated from the University of Exeter with an honours degree in Geography.

Nick has a wealth of private sector experience having worked as a minerals and waste planner at a national environmental and engineering consultancy based in Shrewsbury prior to joining Berrys. He has since project managed a large number of complex planning projects and secured many planning approvals across a broad range of sectors.

Guy Banham joined Berrys following the merger with Samuel Rose in July 2012. He has an honours degree in Agriculture with Land and Farm Management from Harper Adams University College. He is a fellow of the British Institute of Agricultural Consultants and a fellow of the Central Association of Agricultural Valuers.

Guy specialises in business consultancy and his services include: strategic advice, budgeting and cashflow, basic payment scheme, landlord and tenant negotiation, succession planning, diversification and agricultural planning appraisals.

Guy became an associate of Berrys in April 2013 and then a salaried partner in 2015.