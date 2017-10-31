Sabrina Boat launches new visitor shop in Shrewsbury

Sabrina Boat has launched their new shop located on Roushill Bank in Shrewsbury town centre this month.

The new shop, named ‘All things Shrewsbury’ is completely Shrewsbury orientated offering various items from greetings cards, wrapping paper, mugs all the way to Shrewsbury Hampers and Umbrellas.

As well as these products the new Sabrina store will also be offering bike hire, canoe hire, tickets to various events and of course boat tickets!

Mark Hooper Office manager says: “The new store has allowed us to really grow the business and add to the visitor experience of Shrewsbury, as well as the shop the new premises also allows us to prepare all of our food for the Sabrina evening parties in the new purpose built kitchen and offer a lot more services which were just not possible from where we were originally based.

“We believe that tourism is extremely important to Shrewsbury’s economy and being involved with the Shrewsbury Tourism Association we are always thinking of ways to improve the visitor experience.”

Other services which the new store will offer are free town maps, Duck Food, Luggage Storage and in the near future the ability to book accommodation.

Mark added: “If any suppliers would like to get in touch whether they have Shrewsbury products, hold events or accommodation providers we would love to hear from them as we build supplier connections for the store. We are already working with Stan’s Cycles for bike hire and Simon Perks who produces the Shrewsbury Christmas Baubles.”