Morris Joinery appoints new Assistant Manager to support growth

Leading local business, Morris Joinery has appointed Matthew Tyrrell as its new Assistant Joinery Manager to support growth at its Bicton workshop.

He is responsible for the day-to-day running of the workshop alongside Joinery Manager Steve, providing quotations and managing the team’s three apprentices.

Matt, aged 34, has extensive experience in the industry. He has worked in joinery since leaving school where he completed an apprenticeship in bench joinery and carpentry at Worcester College of Technology. Born in Stourport, he has worked across the Midlands in a number of diverse roles, from starting

his career as a bench joiner at Wyre Forest Woodcraft to owning his own business in Worcestershire for ten years.

After gaining 19 years of valuable experience with a variety of different companies, Matt made the decision to come off the bench and take on a managerial position.

On his new position, Matt said: “Since starting my career in joinery I have built up my knowledge and experience in both bench joinery and site carpentry but I felt like I needed a new challenge. I believe you never stop learning and this role is already teaching me more every day which is something I am keen to instil in our apprentices who are just starting out.”