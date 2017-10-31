Jobs created with launch of new Shrewsbury town centre business

A successful working mother from Shrewsbury is diversifying her business portfolio with the launch of a new, luxury nail and brow boutique.

Charlotte Tennant, 35, will open MIRROR MIRROR on Castle Street in Shrewsbury next week and it’s set to be a beauty destination with a difference. With the utmost in luxury at the heart of the MIRROR MIRROR concept, its range of services will be complimented with the option for clients to enjoy an alcoholic drink whilst being pampered. The boutique also offers extended opening hours of 0700 – 1900, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

It’s a gap in the market that Charlotte believes is well overdue:

“I have run my own businesses for the last eight years, but with two young daughters now at school, balancing work and personal commitments is increasingly tricky and there’s very little spare time – especially during the hours of nine to five.

“I know I’m not alone as a busy working mother and felt sure that like me, many professional women wanted to continue to have perfect looking nails and brows quickly, but at a time to suit. Of course, for those odd occasions when we do have a little more time to indulge, it’s nice to enjoy a glass of fizz which is why MIRROR MIRROR has successfully sought an alcohol licence.

“I truly believe that convenient hours and a little extra luxury is exactly what the busy business women and super mums of Shropshire need.”

But beauty isn’t, however, the industry that Charlotte has carved her career out in. A law graduate who went on to specialise in Human Resources, she has combined running her own HR consultancy with overall management responsibilities for a food production business which has been in her family for over 60 years. And whilst the route from law, to food manufacturing and on to beauty may not be an obvious one, it has equipped her with many vital skills.

“There’s no denying I’ve had a varied career, but this means I’ve gained experience across a wide range of business challenges. From managing a team, handling suppliers, and dealing with HR issues, through to financial management and marketing, I feel confident that I’m well placed to launch this business. I won’t, however, be carrying out any of the treatments myself – that’s an area I’m happy to leave to the fabulous team I’ve already built!”

Charlotte has appointed Abbie Treherne as Boutique Manager at MIRROR MIRROR and an additional seven full and part-time roles have already been filled. A further four roles are anticipated to be created in the coming months.

MIRROR MIRROR officially opens to the public on Monday November 6 following an extensive refurbishment masterminded by DGA (Architects) Limited. Letting of the ground-floor premises, which boast a large glazed frontage and extend in total to approximately 638 sq ft, was handled by Amie Lingwood of Towler Shaw Roberts who confirmed there had been a high level of interest in the property from a variety of prospective tenants. Legal support for MIRROR MIRROR was provided by Zoe Detheridge, an Associate in Wace Morgan’s Shrewsbury-based commercial property team.