Galliers gift boosts Newport community event

A Newport community event has been given a boost by Shropshire building firm Galliers Homes.

The company has donated £500 to help with running costs of the St George’s Day celebration organised every year by a voluntary committee.

A grand parade depicting St George and the dragon takes place through the town’s High Street each April, attracting hundreds of spectators and raising money for charity.

One of the organisers, John Conyerd, said that the Galliers donation would help to buy new period costumes for the historical re-enactment.

“Newport St George’s Day Committee is very grateful to Galliers Homes for their generous donation of £500 which will go towards the many expenses incurred when organising the celebrations.

“The money has also given us the confidence to replace costumes, meaning that the grand parade should look even more vibrant this year.”

A committee was formed 10 years ago with the idea of promoting St George, the patron saint of England, with a community fun day which has been held each year since.

The parade includes children’s groups such as the cubs, scouts and beavers, together with St George and his knights, who through a playful re-enactment rescues a damsel from the dragon.

John added: “The minimum cost to stage all this is between £900 and £1,000 and any additional funds allow us to book a professional street performer.

“Like all events we are faced with fixed costs such as Insurance and road closure permits so the Galliers donation is very much appreciated. We use the event to jointly liaise with Newport Rotary Club to collect for local charities and around £9,000 has been raised over the years.”

Sonya Bagley of Shrewsbury-based Galliers Homes, which is building a collection of family homes on Chetwynd Road in Newport, said that the company was very community-spirited and tried to get involved in local events.

“We are happy to help and are looking forward to seeing the new historical costumes in the parade next year,” she commented.