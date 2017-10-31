Essential resurfacing work begins on A41 at Prees Heath roundabout

Essential resurfacing work is to begin today on the A41 Prees Heath roundabout.

The work will take approximately nine days to complete, including the weekend, and will be undertaken under various road closures with signed diversion routes in place.

A Shropshire Council spokesperson said: “We will endeavour to maintain vehicular access for residents and businesses. However we must bear in mind the safety of the workforce and access for vehicles may therefore be limited at times. Site personnel will be able to provide further details. All other traffic will have to use the diversion.

“We are using a special product for this scheme that can take up to 24 hours to cure before it can be used by traffic, so there will be times when you see no workforce on site.

“This site has been identified via a combination of asset management data and local engineering judgment and has been deemed in need of essential maintenance. As such we ask for your patience and support while the work is carried out and offer our apologies for any inconvenience that may be caused.”