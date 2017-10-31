Arriva Trains Wales pulls out of rail franchise bid

Arriva Trains has withdrawn from the bidding process to run rail services in Wales and the Borders from 2018.

The rail operator informed Transport for Wales that it intends to withdraw from the bidding process for the franchise it has held since 2003.

It is expected that staff will transfer over to the winner of the next franchise.

A spokesperson for Transport for Wales said: “Arriva Rail Wales have notified Transport for Wales that they intend to withdraw from the bidding process for the next Wales and Borders rail franchise.

“It is not uncommon for bidders for major projects to withdraw during the tender process and Arriva has been clear they have done this for their own commercial reasons.”

Tom Joyner, Managing Director of Arriva Trains Wales said: “We have been notified that Arriva Group have withdrawn from the bidding process for the next Wales and Borders franchise.

“Our key priority following this announcement is to continue to focus on the delivery of our services for the people and communities that depend on us for the remainder of the current franchise, including a £1m Arriva Trains Wales investment in additional trains which will be introduced in 2018.

“We will continue to work closely with our government and industry partners to support them with the delivery of their priorities.”

Arriva Trains Wales’ withdrawal leaves three companies bidding to run the next 15 year Wales and Borders rail franchise.

The three remaining companies are MTR Corporation (Cymru) Ltd, KeolisAmey and Abellio Rail Cymru.

Formal tenders are being invited from the shortlisted firms by the end of the year with the new operator set to be appointed in 2018.