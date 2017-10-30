Shrewsbury travel consultant named UK’s ‘High Street Agent of the Year’

A Shropshire travel consultant has been crowned ‘the UK & Ireland’s High Street Agent of the Year’ in a glittering awards ceremony in London.

Sally Simmons, a team leader and European specialist with Peakes Travel Elite, in Shrewsbury, was named one of the UK’s best travel agents in the annual awards of industry bible the Travel Trade Gazette.

Sally, 29, who lives in Shrewsbury, was presented with the prestigious trophy by awards co-host and comedian Rob Brydon.

The ceremony was held in front of an audience of 750 industry figures, at The Lyceum Theatre in London’s West End, following a pre-show gathering at The Savoy Hotel.

Almost 100 top travel agents from the UK and Ireland were invited to enter various agent categories for this year’s TTG Travel Awards, completing written submissions that were then judged by a panel of industry leaders.

Sally impressed judges with her exceptional approach to service, and continued commitment to expanding her product knowledge. She was chosen in her category from a short-list of eight national finalists.

TTG’s Group Editor, Pippa Jacks, said: “Each year, we’re overwhelmed by the strength of entries from brilliant agents who go the extra mile for their customers, offering great value and sound advice, day in day out.

“The agents who were victorious in the TTG Travel Awards prove that travel retailing in 2017 is a vibrant and successful business sector, and that agents continue to prove their worth by delivering phenomenal customer service to their customers.

“Huge congratulations to Sally for a stellar performance this year.”

Sally, who has worked for Peake’s Travel Elite, for eight years, said: “I’m absolutely over the moon. I couldn’t believe it when my name was called out. To be recognised by industry experts, for all the hard work I’ve put in, is very special.”

Claire Moore, joint proprietor and manager of Peakes Travel Elite, said: “Sally truly deserves this award. For her to be recognised for the exceptional agent that she is, in what was a very competitive field, makes us all very proud of her. Our whole team is outstanding and we share in her success.”

The awards ceremony comprised seven categories for travel agents, as well as categories for the industry’s top suppliers. These included double-wins for Hoseasons and G Adventures, and a quadruple-win for Celebrity Cruises, including the biggest gong of the night: ‘Travel Company of the Year 2017’.