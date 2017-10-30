Serving up in Shrewsbury style

Waiters at the popular late night food and drink event at Shrewsbury Market Hall will be sporting stylish new aprons depicting scenes from around the town.

The aprons have been designed by local illustrator and artist Linda Edwards and will be showcased by some of the staff at the open evening on November 4.

They are part of her Sunny Side Art collection, which also includes cards, ceramics and pictures.

“The Shrewsbury products feature the town’s distinctive buildings, streets and some of its characters, together with the quirky names that many of our roads and alleys have,” said Linda.

“We are launching the apron this month and are delighted that waiters from the Market Hall’s tapas bar Café Aleoli will be modelling them on the night.”

Linda has also developed a new ‘Shropshire Towns’ design for mugs and tea towels which show historic buildings from places including Whitchurch, Bridgnorth, Ludlow, Shifnal, Ellesmere and Bishop’s Castle.

A selection of the products is being sold at the Lovely Little World stall in the Market Hall.

“They are proving popular as gifts and we are regularly mailing items all over the world to people who love Shrewsbury and Shropshire as much as we do,” Linda added.

The monthly late night food and drink event at the Market Hall features cosmopolitan restaurants, such as seafood, Thai, Indian, tapas, Chinese, gourmet burgers and steak ‘n’ chips, as well as craft gin, ale and wine bars. Some of the retail stalls also open until 7pm.