Road users urged to take care as darker nights draw in

With the clocks changing and the darker nights upon us road users are being reminded to take extra care on the roads and ensure they are visible to others.

As nights get darker it is increasingly difficult for motorists to see other road users. Cyclists and pedestrians are being encouraged to think about their presence on the roads and wear high visibility clothing and reflective material, to ensure they can be seen. Pedestrians are reminded to always use pedestrian crossings where possible and cyclists should ensure their bike is in good working order and carries front and rear lights.

Motorists are being urged to look carefully for other road users with the nights drawing in and to ensure that their vehicle is in a roadworthy condition and basic checks are undertaken to prepare their vehicle for the winter months. Among other things, motorists should check their brakes, tyres, oil, water and antifreeze and check lights are operating and are in good working order. As the weather turns colder ensure your screen wash is topped up and wipers are in good working order. Road salt and spray can obscure a windscreen in seconds.

Anna Higgins, Communications Manager for the Safer Roads Partnership in Warwickshire and West Mercia said:

“Nationally, road casualty rates increase with the arrival of darker nights and worsening weather conditions. As the nights draw in it is important that all road users re-assess their journeys and account for the darker evenings. We are advising all motorists to check their vehicles and for pedestrians and cyclists to ensure they are visible to other road users.”

Motorists are also being reminded to take particular care on rural roads this autumn and take extra caution where there is mud on the roads.

Anna Higgins added “We appreciate that during this time of year farmers have to increasingly use the region’s roads to transport their crops. During this time, we’re advising all motorists to take extra care on rural roads and be aware of potential mud on the roads. Excess mud is a danger to cars, motorbikes and cyclists and can change the way a vehicle handles and can cause skidding, especially in wet conditions.

“If you see a ‘mud on the road’ sign please take this seriously, drive with caution and treat this the same way that you would with icy or slippery roads.”