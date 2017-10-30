Police appeal for witnesses to fight in Telford

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fight which took place outside Mecca Bingo in Telford last week.

The incident happened at around 5.05pm on Monday 23 October.

Around 30 teenagers are reported to have gathered outside the venue to watch what is thought to have been an organised fight.

The offenders’ are described as young males aged between 17 to 19 years old wearing grey hooded tops, black jeans and carrying rucksacks. Some also had push bikes.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident number 492S.

Information can also be given anonymously to “Crimestoppers”,by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Crimestoppers are not part of the police, when you contact them you won’t be identified. The only person who knows you have given information is you.