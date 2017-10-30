Oswestry-based building supplies firm goes into administration

An Oswestry-based building supplies firm has gone into administration with 12 employees made redundant.

Diana Frangou and Guy Mander of RSM Restructuring Advisory LLP were appointed Joint Administrators of J.C. Evans Building & Landscaping Supplies Limited on 27 October 2017.

The independent family run business supplying to both the trade and general public has a turnover of £3m and 15 permanent employees. It offers a wide range of building and landscaping materials, a kitchen and bathroom design service through the Inspire Home Design brand and tiling under the Oswestry Tile Centre trading name.

The decision to appoint Administrators was made due to the company experiencing substantial cash flow difficulties and increasing creditor pressure.

Diana Frangou, RSM Restructuring Advisory partner and Joint Administrator, said: “With cash flow constraints impacting upon the company’s trade, steps have been taken to protect its assets by the Administration. We are currently assessing the company’s asset base with a view to maximising realisations for the benefit of creditors.

“Regrettably, due to trade being suspended we have had to make 12 employees redundant. Our team has been assisting those employees in order that their claims can be processed as efficiently as possible. Two employees have been retained to assist the Administrators in their duties.”

An associated company, Evawaste (Oswestry) Limited remains unaffected and continues to trade as usual.

Any enquiries from interested parties should be directed to RSM Restructuring Advisory LLP on 0121 214 3100.