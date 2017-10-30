Next phase begins on work to construct new Telford footbridge

Work on a new footbridge to link Telford Town Centre with Telford Central railway station moves into a new phase today.

The new footbridge will replace the existing, outdated red “meccano” bridge – which is very expensive to maintain, is too steep and does not comply with modern access legislation.

It will be completed by autumn 2018 as part of Telford’s 50th birthday celebrations.

A 40mph limit on short sections in both directions of Rampart Way and the A442 will help keep traffic flowing for the duration of the project from today.

The nearside lanes of both the A442 and Rampart Way will be closed throughout the works to safeguard the construction areas on either side of the A442 and on the town centre side of Rampart Way.

Pedestrian access will be via temporary ramps while footpaths will remain open with diversions in place as needed.

The new glass-sided bridge will be cheaper to maintain with a path to the town centre that won’t be as steep as the current one. Wheelchair users, cyclists or people with pushchairs and heavy luggage will also have access the new bridge via new lifts.

Councillor Angela McClements, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Transport, said: “The current bridge is reaching the end of its lifespan.

“Anyone who has hauled a suitcase up the steps, pushed a stroller with a child in or cycled up the steep ramps will agree with this. The old bridge fails to meet many standards people now expect.

“We need a more welcoming gateway to the town and replacing the bridge is good news for our residents and visitors.

“The project has been carefully planned, starting after the dualling work on Rampart Way has finished, to keep traffic disruption to a minimum. However being so close to two very busy roads we must cone two short sections off and reduce the speed limit.

“We hope drivers will bear with us while we build this new link and improve access for everyone to Telford town centre.”

The project is funded by a Government grant that has been awarded to the council and this can be spent only on this project.