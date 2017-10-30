Man attempts robbery at Telford shop wearing Halloween mask

Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted robbery at the Co-Op store on Priorslee Avenue in Telford.

A man is reported to have entered the store through the main entrance, at around 9.30pm on Saturday 28 October wearing a Halloween mask and carrying what is believed to be an imitation firearm.

He approached the till area and demanded money from a female member of staff, before turning around and leaving the store empty-handed, travelling through the car park in the direction of Lapwing Gate and Telford Town Centre.

DC Lizzi Waterworth of Telford CID said: “Thankfully, nobody was injured during this incident and it does not appear that anything was taken, but it was an understandably distressing ordeal for the woman who was approached.

“Police arrived quickly on scene and members of the community will notice officers in the area as enquiries continue.

“We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anybody who may have noticed a man acting suspiciously in the area around the time to contact us on 101, quoting incident number 817s of 28 October.”

Crimestoppers can also be contacted on on 0800 555 111 or use their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.