Commercial laundry opens in Hortonwood to supply new demand in Telford

Family business Fortis Sport, established up by Father and Son team Jay and Paul Nash, identified a need for laundry services from their existing clients, which has quickly grown into supplying lots more other local businesses including guest houses, company workwear, hotels and restaurants to name but a few.

Fortis Sport are known for specialising in customised sports and workwear, but after having many clients ask for an additional laundry service, they realised there was a business potential so set up sister company Hortonwood Laundry after much market research.

“We started out just offering this service to our existing customers, but quickly realised lots of businesses had issues with a reliable laundry supply, it made sense to expand and open this out to all” explains Paul Nash, Director “We find our customers mostly appreciate the personal, professional and reliable service, we understand their needs and are happy to help”

One of the first to take up the service was The Huntsman at Little Wenlock, Hotel Manager Catherine says “After a very troublesome number of years dealing with a local laundry we found light at the end of the tunnel in Hortonwood Laundry, as they say small is beautiful. Paul made the transition from our old laundry company very easy, clean laundry, no rejects, delivery on time, what bliss.”