Match Report: Peterborough United 1 – 0 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town’s unbeaten record is over after they suffer a narrow defeat at the hands of Peterborough United.

All good things must come to an end, but Paul Hurst’s side can be proud of going 15 league games without succumbing to defeat.

Marcus Maddison’s 14th minute wonder goal was enough to win the contest for Posh – as Town continue their 10 year wait for a win against the hosts.

Paul Hurst made two changes from the side that beat Fleetwood 1-0. Junior Brown’s season ending knee injury, meant Joe Riley had a chance to impress. Mat Sadler was missing through illness, with Omar Beckles taking his place.

Louis Dodds (calf) was absent – Ebou Adams and Christos Shelis came into the squad.

Peterborough United started in the ascendency, but Salop’s defenders stood up to the task, to block efforts from Marcus Maddison and Gwion Edwards.

But in the 14th minute, Maddison netted a terrific goal. The former Newcastle United winger struck an audacious volley from 40 yards. He had the wind on his side as the ball swerved in the air, to beat Dean Henderson.

At the other end, Shaun Whalley’s free-kick was flicked on by Carlton Morris. Jonathan Bond got down well to snuff out the danger.

Marcus Maddison proved to be a constant threat for Grant McCann’s men. His strike from outside the box was beaten away by Dean Henderson. Then Jack Marriott fired an effort from a tight angle, but Henderson clawed to safety.

Salop rallied at the end of the first period. Jon Nolan struck agonisingly past the post, and the former Chesterfield midfielder saw his second effort comfortably collected by the Peterborough keeper.

Then Alex Rodman blazed wide as Paul Hurst looked encouraged from his team’s purple patch in the match.

The second half had very little in terms of clear cut chances, with a series of yellow cards for the visitors demonstrating their frustration.

The match sparked to life in the dying embers. Jack Marriott came close to wrapping up the points, but Dean Henderson foiled the striker once more. Aristote Nsiala blocked Gwion Edwards’ rebound.

Shrewsbury thought they had equalised, but a Peterborough defender cleared Lenell John-Lewis’ header off the line.

Despite the defeat Town remain top of the table. Peterborough move up to 8th. Shrewsbury welcome Aldershot in the first round of the FA Cup next Saturday – whilst Posh are at home against Tranmere.

Attendance: 5,606 (622 Town fans)

Team Line Ups:

Peterborough United: (4-2-3-1)

1. Bond, 27. Taylor, 6. Baldwin, 5. Tafazolli, 3. Hughes, 42. Grant, 20. Doughty, 7. Edwards, 18. Lopes, 11. Maddison (80), 14. Marriott (95)

Subs: 2. Shephard, 9. Miller, 10. Lloyd-McGoldrick, 19. Kanu (95), 21. Anderson (80), 23. Chettle, 25. O’Malley,

Subs Not Used: 2. Shephard, 9. Miller, 10. Lloyd-McGoldrick, 23. Chettle, 25. O’Malley

Shrewsbury Town: (4-5-1)

1. Henderson, 2. Riley (70), 22. Nsiala, 6. Beckles, 13. Bolton (70), 23. Rodman, 20. Nolan, 8. Ogogo, 4. Godfrey (86), 7. Whalley, 9. C. Morris

Subs: 11. Gnahoua, 14. John-Lewis (86), 15. MacGillivray, 16. B. Morris (70), 17. Adams, 39. Shelis, 45. Payne (70)

Subs Not Used: 11. Gnahoua, 15. MacGillivray, 17. Adams, 39. Shelis

Other League One Results:

Bristol Rovers 2 – 0 MK Dons

Bury 0 – 1 Doncaster

Charlton 1 – 0 AFC Wimbledon

Fleetwood 2 – 0 Oxford

Northampton 1 – 0 Blackpool

Oldham 2 – 3 Scunthorpe

Plymouth 1 – 1 Rochdale

Portsmouth 0 – 1 Bradford

Rotherham 1 – 3 Gillingham

Walsall 0 – 1 Southend

Wigan 0 – 0 Blackburn

Report by: Ryan Hillback