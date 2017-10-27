Woman dies following crash on A458 at Harley, near Much Wenlock

A woman who was airlifted to hospital following a collision on the A458 at Harley on Thursday afternoon has died.

Anne Tarbuck, 88, a former Mayoress of Worcester, was airlifted to the Royal Stoke University Hospital following the collision but died from her injuries.

The collision happened at about 3.10pm 400 yards north of the Plume of Feathers and involved a silver Volvo estate travelling towards Shrewsbury and a silver Audi Q5 travelling towards Harley Bank.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, ambulance staff found a car and 4×4 with significant front end damage. There were two people in each vehicle.

“In the car there were an elderly couple. The woman suffered multiple serious injuries. She was anaesthetised at the scene before being airlifted to the major trauma centre at Royal Stoke University Hospital in a critical condition.

“The man had no obvious injuries but due to the nature of the crash was taken by land ambulance to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital as a precaution.

“There was a father and daughter in the 4×4. The young child had suffered head and chest injuries. She was airlifted to Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

“Her father had suffered only minor cuts and bruises and travelled with his daughter in the air ambulance to the paediatric major trauma centre.”

Police urge anyone who witnessed the collision, or anybody who saw the manner in which the vehicles were being driven beforehand, to contact them on 101, quoting incident number is 415s of 26 October.