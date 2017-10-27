Shropshire man dies following collision in Buckinghamshire

A man from Shropshire has died following a two vehicle collision in Buckinghamshire.

The man was driving a Ford transit van when the collision involving a blue DAF HGV happened on the A421 between Buckingham and Milton Keynes at around 12.40pm on Thursday.

The 43-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thames Valley Police say his next of kin have been informed.

Investigating officer PC Richard Hinds, from the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing based at Milton Keynes, said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this difficult time.”