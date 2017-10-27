Record sales for Salop Leisure at national show

A Shropshire-based business has made a flying start to its new financial year following record sales at the National Motorhome and Caravan Show at the NEC, Birmingham which ended on Sunday.

Touring caravans and motorhome sales were 45 per cent up on the same show last year for Shrewsbury-based Salop Leisure who captured business from customers from all parts of the UK, including many first time buyers. In addition, a large number of existing customers decided to upgrade their caravan or motorhome at the show.

The sales team of George Harris, Paul Simpson and Stuart Edwards were based on the Swift Group stand at the show and sold models from the new ranges of Sprite, Challenger, Conqueror and Elegance touring caravan and Swift motorhomes.

“Our sales team achieved their best ever level of sales on the Swift Group stand,” said Salop Leisure’s operations director Mike Harris. “Their preparations in advance of the show and genuine hard work paid dividends.

“The success at the NEC follows on from our own West Midlands Caravan and Motorhome Show in Shrewsbury earlier this month where sales in the touring and motorhome division were 38 per cent up on the same event last year.

“We are attributing the sales success partly to Swift’s improved range of 2018 models along with the popularity of staycationing due to the weak pound, which are making foreign holidays more expensive and our efforts to ensure that we deliver the highest level of customer service.”