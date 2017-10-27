NSC Students Experience Work at RJAH Orthopaedic Hospital

North Shropshire College (NSC) Access to Higher Education (HE) in Health and Science students recently had the chance to take part in work placements at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) near Gobowen.

The Hospital is widely renowned for its Orthopaedic Surgery and Medicine and has been able to provide excellent facilities for the students to learn about the work undertaken at the Hospital and within the NHS.

The Students completed work experience on a number of different Ward’s, including Oswald, Sheldon, Powys and also the Midlands Centre for Spinal Injuries and the X-Ray department. Nicola Smith an Access to HE, Health student comments on her work experience at RJAH, “I’ve always wanted to be a nurse, the excellent feedback and support that I’ve received from the staff at the Orthopaedic, as well as the brilliant time I had working in the theatre at the Hospital, has highlighted my potential and inspired me to achieve my career goal.”

Allen Edwards, Apprentice Lead at RJAH Orthopaedic Hospital adds, “The Students really enjoyed their placements and embraced the opportunities given to them. They were all a credit to the College and have been inspired to want to work in the NHS in the future.”