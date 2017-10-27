New management for Claypit Street Medical Practice in Whitchurch

Bridgewater Family Medical Practice in Whitchurch will be taking over the management of the Claypit Street Medical Practice at Whitchurch Community Hospital, from Wednesday, 1 November.

The announcement comes after Shropdoc, a not-for-profit company providing medical care, made the decision to hand the contract back to the CCG.

Shropdoc had been providing primary medical services to the patients of Claypit Street Medical Practice since 1 November 2016.

Patients currently registered at Claypit Street will receive a letter informing them of the change in management including information on where and when GP appointments can be accessed at both GP practice sites.

Over the last few months, Bridgewater Family Medical Practice has been working in partnership with the Claypit Street Practice to provide additional support and to ensure that local patients continue to have access to GP appointments.

The next stage is the safe and smooth handover from the management of Shropdoc to the doctors at Bridgewater Family Medical Practice. Patients will remain registered at Clapypit Street Practice as it is the management arrangements that will change, not the registered practice.

To support the changeover patients are advised that it will be necessary for both practices to close at 12 noon on Tuesday 31st October 2017. This is to allow the computer systems that operate the appointments and medical notes to merge together.

Urgent care cover will be in place after this time and patients should ring Shropdoc on 0333 222 66 55 in the first instance. The practices will reopen as normal on the 1st November 2017.

The CCG continues to support Whitchurch GPs with their vision to bring together all General Practice services in a single purpose built facility. Future proposals will be shared with local patients and the public in order to reach the best solution for Whitchurch patients.

Dr Julian Povey, Clinical Chair for the CCG, said:

“I would like to thank local practices for their rallying approach over the last few months, which means that patients at Claypit have continued to receive the care they need. I’m pleased that we have been able to secure new management at the practice and want to extend my thanks to both Shropdoc and Bridgewater Family Medical Practice for their cooperation and commitment to providing high quality primary care services to patients in Whitchurch.”

If patients have any queries they can contact Bridgewater Family Medical Practice on 01948 662097 or call the Patient Advice and Liaison Service (PALS) on 0800 032 0897.