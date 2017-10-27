Match Preview: Peterborough United V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town travel to Peterborough, as Paul Hurst is left reeling following a season ending injury to a key player.

Junior Brown will miss the rest of the campaign with cruciate ligament damage – which he suffered during the 1-0 victory against his former side Fleetwood.

The utility man has played every minute during the sides impressive unbeaten run; which could stretch to 16 matches tomorrow.

Omar Beckles and Joe Riley are two contenders to replace Brown. Paul Hurst spoke in the summer about signing a left-back, and he may wish he had drafted one in. Wolves loanee Niall Ennis (knee) is the only other absentee.

Town has not beaten Posh away from home since September 2005. Neil Sorvel and Duane Darby were on target in a 2-0 victory. Shrewsbury are looking for their victory against Peterborough for 10 years – and are without a win in their previous eight attempts.

The home side will be without striker Junior Morais (thigh). Michael Doughty (back) could start following his return from injury, whilst Ryan Tafazolli has been declared fit.

Midfielder Chris Forrester has returned from Ireland, after the club’s decision to give him a leave of absence.

Peterborough who lost 2-1 away to Scunthorpe last time out, occupy 10th place in League One.

Possible Line Ups:

Peterborough United: (4-4-1-1)

1. Bond, 2. Shephard, 27. Taylor, 6. Baldwin, 3. Hughes, 18. Lopes, 33. Forrester, 20. Doughty, 7. Edwards, 11. Maddison, 14. Marriott

Subs: 5. Tafazolli, 9. Miller, 10. Lloyd-McGoldrick, 17. Penny, 19. Kanu, 23. Chettle, 42. Grant

Shrewsbury Town: (4-1-4-1)

1. Henderson, 13. Bolton, 22. Nsiala, 5. Sadler, 2. Riley, 4. Godfrey, 7. Whalley, 8. Ogogo, 20. Nolan, 23. Rodman, 45. Payne

Subs: 6. Beckles, 9. C. Morris, 10. Dodds, 11. Gnahoua, 14. John-Lewis, 15. MacGillivray, 16. B. Morris

Preview by: Ryan Hillback