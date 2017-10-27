Companies join forces to help businesses comply with GDPR

Shropshire law firm FBC Manby Bowdler is joining forces with data and IT specialists in a bid to help the region’s businesses prepare for new rules on how they protect customer information.

The firm has developed a guide for businesses on the General Data Protection Regulation set to come into force across Europe in May 2018 and is now working with iSecured (Information Security & Data Protection) and CSCM (IT Solutions) to provide a business owner or director all the information they need about GDPR.

A YouGov survey recently revealed that the majority of UK businesses are not adequately prepared for GDPR with 71% of UK businesses unaware of the fines which can be imposed for non-compliance.

FBC Manby Bowdler’s David Preece, a Partner with the firm’s corporate team, said the firm wanted to develop a package of support for businesses preparing for the upcoming data protection law which will reform existing cyber-security practices.

“We may be leaving the EU but because the GDPR comes into force before Brexit is effective, they will still apply even after we’ve left. Working with iSecured and CSCM, we can guide businesses through what is required and ensure businesses meet the new regulations before they come into force, giving business owners peace of mind.”

The law firm has also launched a survey to discover how prepared businesses in Shropshire are for the forthcoming changes and a similar poll will be run via the firm’s Twitter feed @FBCManbyBowdler.

David will also join colleagues at the Accelerating Business Expo at the new Marches Centre for Manufacturing & Technology in Bridgnorth on November 3 for a seminar on the changes and the implications for small and medium sized businesses.

“It is really important that not only business owners know about the changes, but that their key decision makers and those who are directly responsible for the collation and management of data are aware as well.

“Businesses need to have a record of the kind of data they hold, where they got that data from, and who it is being shared with.

“One of the most important changes is in the procedure to allow access to data. It’s time for all companies to take cyber security seriously, especially when it comes to personal details of customers and clients,” added David.