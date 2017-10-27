Bonfire Night 2017: Fireworks displays in Shropshire

Looking for fireworks displays in Shropshire this November 2017? Take a look at our events guide as the county celebrates Bonfire Night.

Allscott Heath Sports & Social Club Bonfire – 27/11/17

Allscott Sports & Social Club host their Annual Halloween, Bonfire & Firework Night on the 27th October.

This is open to Members and Non Members.

Fancy dress is optional, with bar and refreshments being available on the night.

Adults £2 & Children £1 each

Gates open from 6.30pm

Halloween Bonfire and Firework Night, Haughton Hall Hotel, Shifnal – 28/10/17

Haughton Hall’s Annual Halloween Bonfire & Firework Night on Saturday 28th October 2017.

The evening starts around 5.30pm when the gates open and we have several amusement style rides available for children along with some great BBQ food and drinks being sold on the night (Beef & Vegetarian Burgers, Hot Dogs, Pork Baps, Soup), in addition to popcorn, candy floss stands and hot doughnuts.

Advance tickets are now available from reception and are priced at £4 adults and £3 children under 12 years old and children under 5 free. Tickets may also be available on the day on the gate with prices: Adults £6.00 Children under 12 £5.00

Please note: The Bonfire will be lit around 6.15pm and then has to burn down before the firework display can start. This could be anytime around 7-7.30pm and we hope everyone will stay around once the display is over to enjoy the amusement rides and food with the bars open until 11pm.

For more details please contact us on reservations@haughtonhall.com or call 01952 468300. All tickets purchased in advance must be paid for at the time of reservation and can be collected from reception before the day.

Bridgnorth Rugby Club RFC Firework Display – 04/11/17

Bridgnorth Rugby Club’s fireworks display at The Bull, 13 Bridge Street, Bridgnorth, Shropshire, WV15 5AA

From 5pm.

Wellington Cricket Club – 04/11/17

Wellington’s Largest Fireworks Display is back – this year with more fireworks, more food and drink stalls, and more rides!

Taking place on Saturday 4th November at Orleton Park, home of Wellington Cricket Club.

Gates open at 5.30pm with fireworks at 7.30pm.

Entry: Adults – £6, U14s – £2, U5s – Free!

In support of the Wellington Mayor’s Charity, Wellington Cricket Club and selected local charities.

Big Bonfire Spectacular, Alderford, Whitchurch – 04/11/17

Two fantastic firework displays, huge bonfire, a funfair, and plenty of food and drink.

Gates open 5pm, fire lit at 6pm, sound sensitive display for young children at 7pm and main firework display at 8pm.

Tickets are now available: Book tickets on 01948 665914 or call into the café.

All tickets must be collected on or before 3rd November.

Rose and Crown Stirchley Village – 04/11/17

Its nearly time for the annual Bonfire night at the Rose and Crown Stirchley Village.

Disco, outside bar, glow sticks, hot food and FREE SPARKLERS for the kids (and the big ones).

Everybody welcome, join in the fun from 6pm.

Free entry.

Annual Oswestry Bonfire and Fireworks Display – 04/11/17

Annual Bonfire and Firework Display held at Brogyntyn Park and managed by volunteers the Treble 999’s.

From 6pm with all proceeds to local charities.

Adults £5, Children £1

Wheatsheaf Bonfire Night, Newport – 04/11/17

Bonfire, BBQ, Fireworks and this year’s musical guests, SkaBurst who will be playing ska/2tone’d versions of your favourite classic tunes to keep you bopping and warm.

Free sparklers and free entry.

“Official” Time Schedule

BBQ Starts at Sunset @ 4:33pm

Lighting Bonfire @ 5pm

SkaBurst (Live Music Act) @ 5:30pm

Fireworks @ 7pm

Those attending are asked to park along the main road and NOT on the little lane behind the pub.

Fireworks at Blists Hill Victorian Town – 04/11/17

See the night sky spectacularly lit up over Blists Hill Victorian Town with a fantastic family fireworks display on 4 November, 6pm-9pm.

Wrap up warm, buy a cup of hot chocolate and enjoy the smell of coal fires burning – we’re sure you’ll be leaving with rosy cheeks and a smile on your face.

TICKET PRICES

Adult & 60+: £10.00, Child (3-15): £7.25, , Child: (0-2): Free, Family (2+2): £32.00.

Family – joint ticket with Ghostly Gaslight (2+2): £58.00 (currently only available from Museum ticket points)

Please note, Annual Passport Tickets can’t be used for admission to this event.

Shrewsbury’s Fireworks and Bonfire Spectacular – 04/11/17

Shrewsbury’s Fireworks and Bonfire Spectacular will take place on Saturday November 4 2017, with organisers hoping to raise thousands of pounds for charity.

There will be two fireworks displays this year – one at 6.15pm aimed for families with young children, and a later one at 7.45pm – with people being welcome to watch both.

As well as the extra fireworks display, there will be a free children’s sparkler area, a live music stage, funfair and food stands.

All proceeds will go to the Shropshire and West Midlands Agricultural Society Charity ‘The Rural Charity’ which makes various community donations to various groups and organisations over the year, as well as ensuring the West Mid Showground continues to play a vital part in contributing to the local economy.

Tickets are cheaper in advance, priced at £6 for adults, £4 for children over the age of 5 years and £16 for a family of two adults and three children.

Visit www.westmidshowground.com for more information and to book tickets.

Church Stretton Bonfire and Fireworks – 04/11/17

Friends of St Lawrence Primary School will once again be catering the fantastic Bonfire Night Fireworks organised by The Scouts at Rectory Field in Church Stretton.

Gates open 5pm, Bonfire lit 6pm, Fireworks 6.30pm.

Shifnal Cricket Club Fireworks Display – 05/11/17

A grand firework display at Shifnal Cricket Club with music, food stalls, craft and fairground attractions. Gates open at 5pm with the fireworks display at 7pm.

Fairground rides and plenty of food and drink.

Adults £6 (£5 pre-bought ticket), Children £4 (£3 pre-bought ticket).

Weston Park Bonfire & Fireworks, Weston Under Lizard – 05/11/17

Visit one of the regions largest and most spectacular bonfire celebrations with entertainment for all the family.

Gates open at 3pm, the giant bonfire is lit at 5.30pm with two fantastic displays rocketing into action at 6pm and 7.30pm.

There is plenty on offer with a fun fair, food stalls and licensed bar all set in 1,000 acres of Capability Brown Parkland.

Tickets:

Buy in advance – £15 per car (+ 75p booking fee until Wednesday 1st November 2017)

Tickets on the night – £20 per car on the gate (up to 6 people per car)

Annual Pass Holders – £3 per person on production of a valid Annual Pass Card

Annual Donnington Bonfire, Telford – 11/11/17

Gates and Fun Fair open at 4pm with the first firework display at 7pm, bonfire at 8pm and a second firework display at 9pm.

With rides to entertain all, from Kids to the true Thrill Seekers!

Admission – £2 (under 5’s free) – Parking £2 on field per car*

Due to Health and Safety restrictions, people will not be allowed to bring their own sparklers or fireworks. Those that do will have them confiscated.

Wellington Road, Donnington will be closed except for access to car parks from 3.30pm.