Bishop’s Castle Community Hospital set to re-open

Bishop’s Castle Community Hospital is set to re-open next week – after a three-month closure for essential maintenance work.

The hospital closed its doors at the end of July to allow the work, which included the laying of new flooring, to take place. During this time, a pilot project called Home First – aimed at helping patients to receive more care in the community without the need for a hospital admission – was run.

Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, has confirmed it will re-open next week on Wednesday 1 November. The first patients will be admitted from Monday 6 November.

Steve Gregory, Director of Nursing and Operations at Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust, said: “We have always been clear that the hospital will re-open at the earliest possible opportunity. That will happen on Wednesday next week.

“Over the first few days, hospital facilities will need to be cleaned and prepared for use and so we are planning to be able to safely admit our first patients from Monday 6 November.

“Staff at the hospital have already had a chance to see the new look, and I am sure patients will agree the work that has been done is a big improvement when they get to see it too.”

The Home First pilot has been an innovative project that has seen hospital staff working with colleagues from the local GP practice and was given the full support of the local patient group.

It saw nurses, therapists and health support workers supporting their primary care colleagues to deliver enhanced healthcare to support patients and help prevent the need for admissions to the county’s acute hospitals.

Steve said: “The pilot is coming to an end this week and we will now need to evaluate its impact. However, the initial signs are very positive and the feedback we have had from patients and others has been good. We will reflect on how we can utilise this learning and establish a sustainable model in the future.”