Two-time medallist to be guest at Shropshire sporting ‘Oscars’

Two-time Paralympic medallist Mel Clarke will be the guest of honour at the 11th annual Shropshire’s sport and physical activity ‘Oscars’.

The event, organised by county sports partnership Energize, celebrates the achievements of community projects, workplaces, schools, volunteers and inspirational leaders across the county.

Tickets are now on sale for the event, on November 2, when the winners will be revealed at a glittering awards night at Telford Hotel and Golf Resort.

Mel, who is part of Energize’s ‘Champion Programme’ delivering motivational messages to local youngsters, won archery bronze in Beijing 2008, followed by silver at London 2012.

She will be chatting on stage about her career, before helping with the award presentations.

The Energize awards are backed by a host of big-name organisations, including Teme Leisure, Pleydell Smithyman, Global Freight, Furrows, Nick Jones Wealth Planning, GS Reeves, Start Technology, BBC Shropshire, and the Shropshire Star.

This year there are a series of new awards, including an Active Spaces and Places prize for or an open space, park, green space, woodland, community centre, or leisure facility which is a real community asset.

There is also a new Local Hero award for a person who gives up their free time to help others – either as an activity instructor, club fundraiser, or groundkeeper.

BBC Shropshire is again backing the Power of Sport award, which will go to someone who has changed their life by adopting a more active lifestyle.

And as usual, one special person will also be awarded the William Penny Brookes Trophy for outstanding contribution to sport and physical activity, recognising exceptional dedication and commitment to helping people to be more active over a number of years.

This year, the finalists are Rachael Swinnerton of CheerForce Ten cheerleading academy from Telford, 82-year-old Mabel Finnigan who is a legend of the Shropshire ladies’ crown green bowls scene, and Kieran Edwards, who chairs Wrekin Riders BMX Club.

Chris Child, chief executive of Energize, said: “The awards have become firmly established as the ‘Oscars’ of community sport and physical activity in our area.

“More than ever before, the focus this year is on celebrating the power of physical activity to transform people’s lives. We want to recognise the broad range of ways in which activity and sport are being used to have a positive impact on the wellbeing of local communities.”

Full details about tickets – and the list of finalists – can be found at www.energizeawards.co.uk