Shropshire law firm celebrates national recommendations

A law firm in Shropshire is celebrating after more than doubling the number of its solicitors included in a respected national guide.

In the 2017 edition of the Legal 500 guide, Lanyon Bowdler now has 38 solicitors recommended across 14 practice areas and six offices in Shropshire and Herefordshire making it the most ranked firm in the county.

This most recent edition of the leading independent guide to the legal profession saw the introduction of ‘next generation lawyers’ which recognises the best young talent below partner level.

Managers at Lanyon Bowdler say they are absolutely delighted to have five next generation lawyers recognised in five different practice areas, recognising its commitment to developing young talent and providing a breadth of specialist expertise not widely available locally.

The firm’s five ‘next generation lawyers’ are criminal law specialist Stephen Scully, corporate and commercial solicitor Edward Burrell, contentious probate specialist Claire Vale, Louise Howard of the personal injury team, and Court of Protection specialist Neil Davies.

Head of the personal injury department Neil Lorimer was recognised as a leading individual for his specialist personal injury work including for those suffering from acquired brain injuries.

As well as individual accolades, specialist departments are also ranked in the Legal 500 guide, with Lanyon Bowdler’s agriculture and estates team being promoted to Tier 1 alongside the firm’s personal injury and clinical negligence teams which maintained their top tier ranking from last year.

The firm was once again the only firm outside Birmingham to be ranked for education work, confirming its position as the market leader in Shropshire and Herefordshire for academy conversion, governance and other day to day education work.

The commercial property, crime and personal tax, trusts and estates teams moved up a tier, with debt recovery, planning, employment, dispute resolution and family maintaining their previous strong rankings and having more individuals recommended than previously.

The corporate and commercial team had all three of its solicitors recommended, with their specialism in corporate transactional work highlighted, as well as their sector specialisms in education, renewable energy and agriculture.

The firm was also highlighted in the regional coverage for Wales highlighting the strength of its client following from businesses and individuals based in Mid Wales.

Brian Evans, managing partner, said: “We are delighted with our standings in the Legal 500 guide which confirm Lanyon Bowdler as one of the highest performing law firms in the region with more individuals recommended than any other law firm in the county.

“The high number of solicitor recommendations reflects our commitment to having the best people to support our clients.

“In particular, we are pleased with the excellent feedback from clients which plays a big part in deciding the rankings and confirms our clients value the quality of the specialist advice we give them.

“We are immensely grateful to them for taking the time and trouble to provide such positive feedback about the work we do.”