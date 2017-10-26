Shropshire chefs shine on TV show

TV judges have given the thumbs up to a couple from Shrewsbury and put them through to the next round of a popular cookery competition.

Jacqueline Champion and Andrew Reeves, who own premium confectionary company, Champion & Reeves, appeared on Channel 4’s My Kitchen Rules UK last week and have successfully got through to the next stage. The judges, Glynn Purnell and Rachel Allen, were impressed with Jacqueline and Andrew’s skills in the kitchen when they put together a menu that included Shropshire Blue Cheese and Roasted Vegetable Tart, French trimmed Shropshire lamb and a dessert of raspberry nougat parfait. The couple even decorated their dining room to pay tribute to Charles Darwin, who was born in Shrewsbury, and called it Evolution.

The couple are now through to the Mansion round of the competition – and the pressure is on. “It is exciting to get through to the mansion round, but now the competition is really hotting up” said Andrew. “In this next stage we have a mystery judge who presents us with a mystery ingredient to work with – it really takes us out of our comfort zone.”

Champion& Reeves also appeared on the shopping channel QVC this week, which resulted in the business completely selling out of the featured items. Jacqueline said: “It has been a really busy week for us and the orders are flooding in.”

Viewers will be able to see Andrews and Jacqueline cooking on My Kitchen Rules UK on Friday, 3rd November when they will compete against 15 couples from around the country.

Jacqueline said: “We had a great time during the first round of My Kitchen Rules as throughout the week we got to taste what everyone else cooked, and so we tried food ranging from gastro pub meals to traditional Alfro-Caribbean cooking. Our aim throughout the week was to showcase some of the best food that Shropshire has to offer – we even used some of our own nougat on the dessert.”