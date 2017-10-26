Shrewsbury Folk Festival hits the right note for charity

Visitors to a Shropshire music festival have helped to raise more than £6,400 for music therapy sessions for children with life limiting illnesses.

This year’s fundraising at Shrewsbury Folk Festival takes the overall amount pledged to Hope House since the festival began in its partnership with the charity in 2008 to more than £56,000.

The money is raised through collections during the event at the West Mid Showground, the Hope House stall on site and a donation from festival organisers for every adult weekend ticket that is sold.

Visitors also pay to have their mobile phone and other electrical items charged and the proceeds are given to Hope House.

Vanessa Thomas, Major Gifts Manager for Hope House, said: “Every year, we are delighted by the generosity of the visitors to the folk festival as they continue to support this valuable service.

“Many children who use the hospice can’t communicate through the usual channels and music therapy is a fun way to make themselves heard. We are looking forward to celebrating a decade of fundraising with the festival in 2018.”

Festival director Sandra Surtees said: “Our charity partnership with Hope House means a great deal to us and our visitors. Music is at the heart and soul of our event and we know how it helps people to express themselves so we understand how important the music therapy sessions are.

“We are so pleased to have smashed through the £50,000 barrier and can’t wait to continue our support in the coming years.”

Tickets for next year’s festival, that will run from August 24 to 27, will be go on sale at 9am to December 1 when the first headliners will also be revealed.