Shrewsbury & District Air Rifle Bell Target: Halfway House remain top of the league

Two of the five scheduled matches were postponed this week but the three that took place were to prove valuable to Halfway House, who remain top of the Shrewsbury & District Bell Target League.

They stretched their average further to keep Telepost in second spot, by confidently beating a Condover team on their home soil by seven points, finishing with a 180. Rich Morgan with a 37 and Sara Davies with her 36, for the away team both racked up possibles to keep their team on the right track. Ian Small for Condover dropped two 4.5’s and still landed a 36 after a great recovery.

The first of the Harlescott Social Club teams, the A Team welcomed Marchamley to their social club but ultimately fell short of enough points to win the match. The visitors had two shooters who out-shot everyone else, Dominic Spenser scoring a possible 36.5 and Danni Forrester dropping her second shot into the 4 zone finished with a wonderful 35. The A team ended with a 147.5 but were 20 points behind the match winners who have also won one match from four and will find themselves away from the foot of the table.

The Telepost remain in second spot in the table after beating the Harlescott B team at the Abbey Foregate club. No possibles from either team but it was close for Telepost’s Captain Dave Kirk with a 36.0 and a 36.5 for Bob Griffiths after both dropped a 4 in amongst their seven shots. Harlescott brought Trefor Jones out of 20 years of retirement after a couple of their usual team decided to take a break from shooting, he scored a 28 with all shots hitting the metal plate in the 3, 4 or 4.5 zones. Telepost add the two points for the win to their league tally but stay second best to Halfway House due to the averages..

This Sunday sees the Shrewsbury League take a team of ten to Broseley to shoot against the best shooters from Wrekin, Wenlock, Bridgnorth and Montgomery leagues. They’ll be taking part in the annual Combination Shoot where the competitors will shoot 15 shots at a Bell Target and a further 15 at Paper Targets. Multiple trophies are up for grabs including the Benny Foster, Mini-Olympics and the Shropshire Star trophy.

Report by: Bob Griffiths