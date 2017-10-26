Woman and child airlifted following serious collision on A458 at Harley

An elderly woman and a child were airlifted to hospital following a collision on the A458 between Cressage and Much Wenlock this afternoon.

It happened at about 3.10pm on the A458 near to The Plume Of Feathers at Harley.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, ambulance staff found a car and 4×4 with significant front end damage. There were two people in each vehicle.

“In the car there were an elderly couple. The woman suffered multiple serious injuries. She was anaesthetised at the scene before being airlifted to the major trauma centre at Royal Stoke University Hospital in a critical condition.

“The man had no obvious injuries but due to the nature of the crash was taken by land ambulance to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital as a precaution.

“There was a father and daughter in the 4×4. The young child had suffered head and chest injuries. She was airlifted to Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

“Her father had suffered only minor cuts and bruises and travelled with his daughter in the air ambulance to the paediatric major trauma centre.”

Four fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Bridgnorth and Shrewsbury. An Operations officer was also in attendance.

West Mercia Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service and two Midlands Air Ambulances were also at the incident.