SDC to donate ten percent of profit from Bedroom Farce to Severn Hospice

Ten percent of the profit from a forthcoming play at Theatre Severn will be donated to Severn Hospice.

Shropshire Drama Company’s (SDC) production of Alan Ayckbourn’s Bedroom Farce runs from 08 to 11 November at Theatre Severn’s Walker Theatre.

A comedy set in the 1970s, the events of the play revolve around the up and downs in the lives of four related couples – parents, neighbours and ex-lovers – over the course of one autumnal night, and a house-warming party. As they roam between the bedrooms of the three houses havoc and disarray is left in their wake.

Rosalind Garrard, chair of SDC, explains the reason behind the decision to support Severn Hospice: “We have held some rehearsals in the facilities at the hospice and wanted to make a small donation by way of thanks. However, tickets are selling very well and aside from being a fabulous boost for the actors, production team and first-time SDC director Jonathan Cross, all of whom have put a great deal of hard work in so far, we decided we wanted to potentially increase the donation.

“Severn Hospice provides wonderful care and support to patients and families affected by terminal illnesses. Many of us have lost loved ones including most recently one of our long standing SDC members, which is the another important reason we wish to support the cause. We hope to raise as much money as possible while at the same time performing one of Alan Ayckbourn’s funniest plays.”

Professor Derek Willis (who plays the role of Malcolm in the production), medical director, Severn Hospice, said: “It’s been a real joy to be part of the team performing Bedroom Farce at Theatre Severn. It’s been an even greater joy to know that SDC is willing to support Severn Hospice as a charity. We rely on both the financial support and the time volunteering given by our local community. As an organisation we are continuously looking as to how we can better serve patients in their diagnosis of life-limiting illness through our Living Well Centre initiative. It is through the generosity of people and organisations like SDC that we can do this.“

Tickets for Bedroom Farce are £16, £14 (students) and £10 for block bookings of ten or more people, available through the box office (01743 281281) and online at www.theatresevern.co.uk/shows/drama/bedroom-farce.