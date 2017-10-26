Person rescued by firefighters following fire in Wellington

One person was rescued by firefighters following a fire in Wellington town centre this morning.

The fire involved a commercial property with 1st and 2nd floor accommodation, the fire was reported to be on the 1st floor of the building.

Seven fire appliances including the Incident Command Unit were mobilised from Shrewsbury, Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington at just before 9am.

Operations, Hazmat and Safety officers were also in attendance along with West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Six firefighters wore breathing apparatus, three hose reel jets and one covering jet was used to put out the fire.

A positive pressure ventilation fan was used to clear smoke from the property.

Crews also used a nine meter ladder to check external woodwork.