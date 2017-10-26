Oswestry expansion for Beaumont Financial

Oswestry-based Beaumont Financial Planners Ltd have strengthened their presence in the town, expanding into additional offices in Salop Road, to complement their headquarters at 21 Salop Road.

Beaumont Director Mark Evans says, “We have recruited a great team to look after our established client base, and as we continue to grow the team to service new clients, we’ve needed to invest in additional office space to support that growth.”

He continues: “Beaumont Financial Planners are quite a rarity in the Financial Services industry, as we train our own advisers and pay them a salary. We are not tied to any particular company or products and our Advisers are not commission-hungry sales people, but highly qualified professionals who can focus on the client’s best interests. That approach has led to our success and we are pleased to be creating sustainable employment opportunities in Oswestry to support that success and to offer excellent service to our clients.”

Beaumont’s rapid growth is set to continue with the expansion of their Chester office in the new year.