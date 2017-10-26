Generous visitors to caravan show raise funds for Alzheimer’s Research UK

The Shropshire Fundraising Group of national charity Alzheimer’s Research UK has been presented with a cheque for just over £1,400 by Tony Bywater, the Chairman of Salop Leisure.

The funds were donated by visitors to the West Midlands Caravan and Motorhome Show held earlier this month at Salop Leisure’s Emstrey headquarters near Shrewsbury.

Volunteers from the Shropshire Fundraising Group ran the tea and coffee bar at the Show and helped with Salop Leisure members of staff to welcome the thousands of visitors to this popular event.

Chair of the ARUK Shropshire Fundraising Group Katie Foster said, “We were delighted to have the support of Salop Leisure and the many visitors who came to see the latest models of caravans and motorhomes at the Show. Our volunteers worked really hard to keep everyone refreshed and we thank everyone who attended for their generous donations to help defeat Alzheimer’s, which affects so many families now. I understand this is a record amount raised for a charity at the Show and I would like to thank Tony Bywater and his team for giving us this wonderful opportunity.”

The Group will be returning to Salop Leisure for a Christmas event on 7th December with music, a Christmas wreath-making demonstration, tombola, auction and other fun, mulled wine and mince pies in the early evening.

Tickets priced £5 will be on sale soon via the Group’s Facebook page: – www.facebook.com/ARUKShropshire and at Salop Leisure.