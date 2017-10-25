West Mercia Police see continued rise in public confidence

Independent figures released by the Crime Survey for England and Wales show that public confidence in West Mercia Police has increased in the past two years from 75.3% in June 2015 to 80.7% in June this year, the highest since the alliance with Warwickshire Police.

The survey also shows that public confidence in West Mercia Police is above the national average (78.7%).

Chief Constable Anthony Bangham welcomed the new figures and vowed that work to improve the force’s service to its communities would continue.

He said: “We are committed to protecting all members of our communities from harm, and I am very proud of the hard work and dedication of our officers and staff who are providing a quality service that people can have confidence and trust in. But we know that we must continually challenge ourselves to do better.

“This commitment to improvement can be seen in our introduction of new technologies such as Body Worn Video, which provides greater transparency over our actions makes our officers more accountable, and mobile phones and tablets to allow officers to spend more time out in the communities they serve.

“We work closely with our partners and consider statistics and evidence to ensure we carry out activities and campaigns that target the issues that mean most to our communities and have the greatest impact. We know there is no room for complacency and there is more to do and we are absolutely committed to continually improving the service we provide.”

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said “The results provide evidence that I am delivering on my promise of creating more reassured communities in West Mercia. The majority of people in our communities are confident in the service that West Mercia Police deliver but I want all of our communities to be, and feel, even safer. The improvements and investments I have delivered so far, including the roll out of body worn video and mobile technology are already having a positive impact in delivering this.”

Further information can be found at https://www.ons.gov.uk/releases/crimeinenglandandwalesyearendingjune2017