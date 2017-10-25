The Royal British Legion to launch Shropshire Poppy Appeal at Southwater

This year the Royal British Legion is launching the Shropshire Poppy Appeal at Southwater, Telford, alongside local volunteers, in partnership with Telford & Wrekin Council.

The event highlight will be the switch on of a spectacular light projection artwork of falling poppies by internationally renowned multi –media artist Andy McKeown, as well as performances by Cosford Military Wives Choir and Wellington Brass Band.

Jenny Robey, Community Fundraiser for the Poppy Appeal in Shropshire, said “We hope to raise awareness of the upcoming Appeal and highlight the support of the Legion by the local community. Donations raised from the Poppy Appeal enable the Legion to provide crisis grants, offering the children of Armed Forces personnel adventure breaks, researching the impact of blast injuries on the body, lobbying the government on key issues and advising on benefits and money problems.”

The free event will be taking place on Thursday between 5-8pm outside Southwater One, the iconic gold-cladded building which houses Southwater Library, First Point and University Centre Telford. The projection will be transforming the building for the evening and will mark the official start to the Poppy Appeal in the county.

“We are very proud in Telford and Wrekin that Southwater has been chosen for the launch of the Shropshire Poppy Appeal,” said Councillor Stephen Reynolds, Mayor of the Borough of Telford and Wrekin.

“This year’s appeal is both remembering the fallen but also not forgetting the living. Wearing a poppy supports our Armed Forces community past and present. We have a strong Armed Forces community here in Telford and we are very proud of that.”