Telford caterers launch new corporate events team

Family run catering company Sofood! have launched a dedicated Events Team on the back of recent success.

After spending much of this year organising large corporate events for local businesses, Telford based Sofood! have branched out from their normal catering services to put on family fun days, corporate away days and in house staff days at the request of their clients, by providing more than just the food. From surf simulators, ten pin bowling lanes, Total Wipe Out, Crazy golf, light zone and cash grabber to fun fair stalls, bouncy castle and music, are just a few of the activities Sofood! can provide.

“We decided to create a specific arm of the business for corporate events as it’s been such a successful enterprise for us, this means businesses will have experienced and enthusiastic staff dedicated to their special event” says Kris Lea, Director of Sofood “We are always inundated with enquiries after we host an event, with even more coming in now for Christmas and way into the New Year.”

Last weekend saw Sofood! run a family fun day for the opening of a new branch for a Telford manufacturing company, with over 200 guests to cater for as well as providing entertainment, over 20 activities and games along with a resident photographer to capture the fun throughout the day. Sofood! also held Shropshire’s first ever Tasting Theatre at Telfood Feastival back in September, which fed thousands of visitors over the two days.

Sofood! have specialised in quality corporate and party catering for over 5 years, so can provide businesses with a wide choice when it comes to the food aspect of the occasion, as well as now having a good eye for arranging the other details that make up a successful event. The family run business is now excited to be taking the next step offering the businesses of Shropshire this new service.