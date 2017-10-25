Road safety and pedestrian improvements to take place in Sheriffhales

Road safety and pedestrian improvement work is set to take place on the B4379 through Sheriffhales, starting on Monday 6 November.

The work is set to take five weeks to complete and include a new section of footway, pedestrian refuge, priority buildout, and vehicle- activated signs.

The road will be closed through the village between Kettlemore Lane and Church Lane, and will be effective from Monday to Friday 8am–5pm, and removed at weekends to allow all traffic through. Church Lane and Kettlemore Lane will remain open at all times.

Vehicular and pedestrian access to all properties within the closure length will be maintained through the works site. The Idsall School bus service will still be permitted through the closure.

A signed diversion route will be in place via the A5 and A41. Vehicular access to the school, church and village hall will be via the diversion route.

There will also be two short-duration daytime closures required to remove the yellow rumble strips to the north of Kettlemore Lane and also to the south of The Rock on Thursday 7 December and Friday 8 December. Access to any properties within these closures will be maintained.

The work will be carried out by Shropshire Council’s contractors Ringway, and supervised by Shropshire Council’s consultants WSP.