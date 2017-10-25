Morris Property secures second contract with national automotive retailer

Leading local contractor, Morris Property has secured a second contract with national automotive retailer, Evans Halshaw to build a ‘Workshop, Service & Aftersales Centre’ close to its new showroom facilities at Battlefield.

The new 800m² workshop will provide substantial space for the company to prepare vehicles before they are moved to the nearby forecourt at King’s Park. The Aftersales Centre will include a valet and MOT bay as well as ramps and a spray booth.

Morris Property will also provide space at the depot for offices, a reception area, a canteen and external compound with car parking. Once the shell of the building is complete, the internal fit out will be done working closely with Evans Halshaw’s domestic subcontractors.

Steve Flavell, Construction Manager at Morris Property said: “Working collaboratively with the client and their architect at the beginning of this project has challenged us to think differently and adapt to the changing needs of the build. For example we have had to adjust the plans to install chimneys, ensuring that there is a sufficient air filtering system in place for the spray booth.”

The project is expected to take approximately six months, with completion scheduled in Spring 2018 to follow the completion of the new showroom which Morris Property started in August.

Carl Kendall, Head of Implementation for Evans Halshaw Car Store, said: “Our new Aftersales Centre in Shrewsbury is being developed to support our new car store showroom which we anticipate will be open in early January 2018.

“Shrewsbury is an exciting marketplace for us where we anticipate we will be preparing and selling circa 300 cars per month from the new facilities. Across all areas of the business we are looking to employ 40 to 45 new team members who are as driven to succeed as we are.

“By bringing our Evans Halshaw Car Store concept to the town we will be able to expand our choice and convenience into a new market where today our group has no representation.”

Morris Property is part of a fifth generation family business working in property investment and management, new build residential and commercial developments and restoration schemes.