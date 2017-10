An 87-year-old woman was the victim of a distraction theft at Aldi in Oswestry yesterday.

Police have released CCTV footage of the crime which happened in the store at around 10.25am.

Investigating officers are appealing for anyone with information or who recognises the two men involved to call 101 quoting reference 251S 241017.

Crimestoppers can also be called for free and anonymously on 0800 555 111.