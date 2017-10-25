Contractor completes new build for energy technology firm

A Shropshire building contractor has handed over the keys of a £2m state of the art service centre to a global energy technology company following a six-month build.

OMICRON Electronics UK Limited moved into its flagship facility at Redhill Business Park in Stafford following construction by Knockin based Pave Aways.

The two-storey building houses OMICRON’s Academy, which serves as a technical, training and sales centre for staff from electrical utilities, industrial plants, equipment manufacturers and service companies. The firm transferred to its new site from Stafford Technology Park.

The contemporary steel frame building covers 750m2 and was clad in a mixture of light weight cladding, polycarbonate rainscreen, timber and brickwork panels, with a metal clad pitched roof.

Pave Aways managed the entire build, including external works, service connections, and mechanical and electrical installations, at a contract value of £1.47m.

The firm worked with local contractors from Shropshire, Staffordshire, and the wider West Midlands as well as employing local skilled site staff for the project.

The OMICRON Service Centre is the second high profile project that Pave Aways has completed in the town in just over a year.

It finished the £2.3 million pound refurbishment of a teaching block at the Blackheath Lane campus of Staffordshire University in July 2016.

Managing Director Steven Owen said: “We were delighted to win the contract to manage the construction of OMICRON’s purpose built facility and to complete the work in just over six months.

“The finished building has resulted in a flexible space that has been built to reflect their unique needs. It’s also an eye catching contemporary building that echoes OMICRON’s innovative approach.”

David Brazier, OMICRON’s Site Manager and Area Sales Manager UK and Ireland, said: “The project was delivered as a team with excellent communication, both upstream and downstream, with fast decisions agreed between architect and construction.

“We, as customers, asked for best in region and I believe we have it. Thanks from OMICRON.”