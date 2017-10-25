Bovis Homes fined for Newport planning conditions breach

A housing developer has been fined after admitting two planning law offences when it carried out construction work outside of hours agreed in its planning conditions.

Bovis Homes Limited admitted the two offences today in a hearing at Telford Magistrates and was fined £3,500 and ordered to pay £528 costs.

The prosecution was brought by Telford & Wrekin Council planning enforcement officers and followed complaints from the public about work outside of agreed hours on a site that Bovis Homes were developing off Edgmond Road in Newport.

The court was told that Bovis’ planning condition for the site stipulated that work, delivery of materials or collection of equipment could only take place from 7.30am and 6pm Monday to Friday and from 8am to 1pm on Saturday. No work was permitted on a Sunday or Bank Holiday.

The offences took place on 29 March and on the Easter Monday Bank Holiday on 17 April.

For each offence Bovis was fined £1,750.

The court also heard that in March this year the Council had successfully prosecuted Bovis Homes for another nine similar offences on the same site for which the firm was fined £15,750.