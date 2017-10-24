Whitchurch coffee company launches new online store

Whitchurch-based company, Tilley Green Coffee, has launched a new online shop following feedback from customers who said they wanted to be able to enjoy the company’s coffee at home.

The popularity of the company’s products sold in restaurants, bars, hotels, cafes, garden centres and leisure outlets nationwide, has led to the development of a specific range of retail products designed to take coffee lovers right through the day.

Available at www.tilleygreencoffee.co.uk/shop are four unique blends: Bright & Breezy Breakfast Coffee, Smooth & Mellow Everyday Coffee, Rich & Sophisticated Evening Coffee, and Fresh & Lively Decaf Coffee. All products are available as both whole beans and ground coffee.

“We are always getting positive feedback about our coffee and we are always being asked by people where they can buy it, so we decided to go ahead and offer a range of products online,” explained Manager, Diane Nelson. “The UK is one of Europe’s fastest-growing coffee markets and there is real demand for high-quality fresh coffee in the home.”

To launch the range, the company worked with designer, Nick Edwards of Newport, to develop distinctive and colourful rustic packaging depicting illustrations of countryside animals.

“We wanted to come up with striking packaging that looked a bit different and which would give us real stand-out,” said Diane. “We are a Shropshire-based business and our Tilley Green brand has become synonymous with county living, so it seemed a good idea to link this theme to the new designs for our retail range.”

The new retail range will also be available to Tilley Green’s trade customers to sell in their own shops and cafes.