Shrewsbury restaurant and bar celebrates 4th anniversary as group expands

Popular Shrewsbury restaurant and cocktail bar, House of the Rising Sun, situated on Butcher Row, has celebrated their 4th anniversary this week.

They thanked their customers for the continued support which has seen House of the Rising Sun evolve from an Asian fusion to a World street food venue and thriving cocktail bar over the past 4 years.

The restaurant was the second business venture for local Shrewsbury businessman Sammy Taylor, who first opened The Libertine Cocktail Bar & Tearooms situated next door.

“Customers often tell us that HOTRS gives Shrewsbury a slice of city life, allowing them to enjoy a mix of flavours and dishes from around the world” Director Sam Taylor comments.

The success of the ventures has now led to the opening of The Libertine Aberystwyth and the soon to open The Libertine Cardiff.

It has been a busy year for the group with their latest ventures the Severn Social in Frankwell, which is attracting attention from nationwide food bloggers with their innovative menu, featuring burgers, wings, and pure comfort food!

Plus the latest addition to the portfolio, Platform, near Shrewsbury Railway Station. As the newest cocktail bar in Shrewsbury, it’s already proving popular with a stylish vintage interior.

Sam says a great team is what makes the difference, adding: “I want to say a special thanks to my loyal and passionate team, including Liam, Sam and the kitchen team, along with Managers James, Jake and Scott, with the rest of the front of house team who’ve put in such dedication and hard work. The restaurant industry is one of the hardest in the world, but I’m proud of how it’s grown and developed over the past 4 years through the blood, sweat and tears that have gone into it!”