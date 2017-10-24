David Wilson Homes staff wear it pink to raise awareness for Breast Cancer Now

Construction staff at David Wilson Homes Mercia in Shropshire dressed to impress for wear it pink last Friday 20th October, to help raise awareness for Breast Cancer Now.

The site teams switched out their usual hard hats and high visibility jackets for bright pink hats and vests to do their bit for the wear it pink campaign.

Nearly £2 million is raised every year by wear it pink supporters, which helps towards funding cutting edge research across the UK and Ireland. This year’s campaigners hope to raise even more through businesses, schools and individuals wearing it pink.

Every day more than 140 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in the UK. The money raised will help the 50,000 women and 350 men diagnosed with breast cancer each year in the UK.*

Steve Barton, Senior Sales Manager at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “We were delighted to support wear it pink for breast cancer awareness and I think our construction team had a lot of fun getting to wear pink PPE for the day.

“We took part in the fantastic campaign to supporting those suffering with breast cancer and hopefully do our bit towards raising awareness.

“It is very important that as a leading housebuilder we are getting involved and supporting charities like this. We hope that our contribution to the Breast Cancer Campaign can help to make the day even bigger and better than last year and raise money to help us get closer to beating breast cancer altogether.”