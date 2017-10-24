Builder’s cash boost to help Albrighton amateur dramatics group

A regional builder has given a cash boost to an Albrighton amateur dramatics group to help them fund their forthcoming productions, including a new show in November.

Persimmon Homes West Midlands, which has its headquarters in Wolverhampton, donated £1,000 to the Albrighton Players Drama Group through its Community Champions scheme. The builder chose the group to benefit from its monthly match-funded donation.

Members of the drama group are currently busy rehearsing for their next production, a farce by Ray Cooney called It Runs In The Family. The Albrighton Players will perform from Wednesday, November 8, until Saturday, November 11, at Albrighton Primary School, Newhouse Lane.

Keith Ellis, spokesman for the Albrighton Players, said: “We cannot thank Persimmon Homes enough for their support. Putting on three productions a year generally costs between £10,000 and £12,000. We do everything we can to raise funds to support the group, through ticket sales, membership fees and contributions at rehearsals. However, additional financial help is crucial for the group to continue its work.

“We believe we bring added value to the community as our audiences number between 300 to 400 per show and not only come here to watch our productions but also use the local pubs, restaurants and facilities.”

Albrighton Players has been running for around 60 years and meet every Monday and Thursday evenings at the Albrighton Primary School to rehearse. They perform three shows a year; two at the school and one at the Theatre on the Steps, in Bridgnorth. The group currently has 40 members including the actors, front of house, back stage and lighting crew.

Keith added: “The group has fluctuated in size over the years but continues to flourish and provide opportunities to each member of the local community to watch or participate in our productions.”

Stephen Cleveley, director-in-charge for Persimmon Homes West Midlands, said: “Amateur dramatics is a great way of bringing a community together and it is clear that the Albrighton Players have a long and proud history and we are delighted to be able to support them in their future productions.”

Mr Cleveley added that they receive many worthy applications every month, and urged charities who had not been successful to apply again.

To nominate and to find out about the terms and conditions people can visit www.persimmonhomes.com/charity

To book tickets for, It Runs in the Family, call 07434 830142.