Winning pair take home a holiday at Charity Golf Day

Golfers had a fantastic day raising money for Shropshire based charity, The Movement Centre, at their inaugural Golf Day, which took place at Henlle Park Golf Club on 6th October.

In total £2000 was raised. This will enable the charity to continue to provide a specialist therapy called Targeted Training to children who have a disability, such as cerebral palsy, which affects their movement control.

The winning players, Sam Allen and Joshua Davies from Whittingham Riddell, took home a golf break. It was kindly donated by sponsors, Club Choice Ireland who provide tailor made golf packages to the East & South East of Ireland. Sam and Joshua can look forward to a luxury weekend in Ireland, including accommodation and travel!

Second prize winners were Bill Mackenzie and Steve Shum who took home two Garmin Approach Golf GPS, donated by Garmin UK. In third place were Gerallt Davies and Rob Jones who took home a golf bag each, kindly supplied by Henlle Park Golf Club.

There was also the chance to win a new Vauxhall Viva for a hole in one, provided by Oswestry based Arthurs Vauxhall. There was a lot of excitement on the day, with some near misses, but sadly no one managed to drive away in a brand new vehicle!

After an afternoon on the course, players enjoyed a two course meal and dug deep to bid for auction prizes. Many companies supported the event by donating prizes, sponsoring holes, including Applewood Wealth Management, Lanyon Bowdler, Lion Quays Hotel & Spa, Toni and Guy Oswestry, Sissy Blu, Booka Bookshop, Majors, Llanymynech Golf Club, Mold Golf Club, Helsby Golf Club, Market Drayton Golf Club and Stonehouse Brewery.

“We were delighted with how the day went, and were so grateful to the support of so many organisations, fantastic volunteers and all of the players who took part,” said Curtis Langley, from The Movement Centre. “It was great to have Larry from Club Choice Ireland at the event and we are excited to hear all about the winners’ golfing break!”

The Movement Centre, based on the grounds of the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Hospital, is a charity and it relies on the support of donors, fundraisers and volunteers in order to continue delivering their services to children and their families from across the UK.